Important Update Regarding the Effects of Social Distancing in Our Community

As a result of social distancing, Kupath Ezrah of Rockland County is having difficulty reaching people for help for the community to make Pesach.

We are in a tremendous Ais Tzarah of the Rabbim. Most importantly people’s health is endangered but also their Parnassah and ability to support their families is causing tremendous stress not knowing how they will pay for anything. Members of our own community have lost their jobs and their businesses are struggling to stay open, with additional imminent layoffs coming. With new restrictions being implemented businesses are being forced to close.

