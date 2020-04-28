The Yeshiva In Moscow Will Learn Mishyanos and Say Kaddish For Your Loved Ones

Sponsored Content





Our holy yeshiva, Yeshivas Toras Chaim in Moscow founded by HaGaon HaRav Moshe Soloveitchik of Zurich ztz”l, enjoys the quiet and secluded setting of one of Moscow’s suburbs.

We are now able to say Kaddish and learn Mishnayos for the elevation of the souls of you beloved ones.

Since Purim, its talmidim have been in voluntary quarantine. They as well as several families continued learning during bein ha-zmanim and even during the days of Pesach together with avreichim from our kollel.

