A Zchus Before Yom Kippur! Yerushalayim Needs More Equipment: Donate Here and Save A Life!

Oxygen is essential for life.

Most of us take it for granted. We’ve had all the oxygen we’ve needed all our lives.

But not everyone is so fortunate.

Those stricken with Covid-19, in many cases, suffer from a multitude of symptoms. But, doctors say, there is one elixir that is more potent than any other: oxygen.

So how does a Covid-19 patient get the oxygen that he or she needs?

The answer is an oxygen concentrator. A concentrator provides oxygen to a patient in their homes, obviating the need to enter already overcrowded and overburdened hospitals. The needed treatment can be brought to the patient’s house. It is very literally a lifesaver.

But there’s a problem. In Eretz Yisroel, these devices are nearly impossible to obtain, and even those that can be purchased cost an exorbitant amount of money.

The Darkei Miriam organization, recognizing this need, has stepped in to raise the funds necessary to deliver concentrators to Covid-19 patients whose recovery depends on them. The benefit is twofold: Patients receive the oxygen that they desperately need, and they can receive this treatment in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

These patients are counting on us. Right now, 1,000 concentrators are needed. Also needed are 10,000 oximeters, an electronic device that measures the oxygen carried in a person’s blood.

We must do what we can to step up and help the Jews in Israel whose lives very literally hang in the balance.

This project of Darkei Miriam is being facilitated by Bikur Cholim of Lakewood, ensuring that once the funds are raised, the oxygen concentrators can be purchased swiftly and delivered to those who need them most.

Take part in this wonderful chesed opportunity and have a zechus in the wellbeing of hundreds of fellow Yidden.

or email [email protected].