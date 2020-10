Watch the Untold Story of Kever Rachel & R’ Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l



You can also submit names for free for the special Tefillah @ Kever Rachel & Rav Chaim Shmuelevitz zt”l through Yad L’Achim. You can do so by clicking HERE, or visit www.YadLachim.org or call 1-866-923-5224