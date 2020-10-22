Completing Shas Together by חנוכה

With over 1,700 Dapim already confirmed, join us in this incredible Kiddush Hashem and help us complete SHAS together by חנוכה for the Shmirah, Refuah & Hatzlacha לכל עמך ישראל.
How It Works: Each person takes on one or more Dapim and together we will make a SIYUM HASHAS!
How to Join: Simply go to www.CommunityShas.com, see which Dapim are still available and confirm the Dapim you are committing to learn by חנוכה.
Siyum: Upon completion, we will have a live stream (& B”H in Person depending on regulations) Siyum hosted by Rabbi Duvi Bensoussan & Rabbi Rahamim Churba.
With Hashems help, we started the Community Shas initiative in April of this year with the goal of completing Shas Together by Shavuot. “Miraculously”, two short months later, we completed our goal. We had 600 Lomdim involved from all over the world taking anywhere from 1 to 60+ Dapim per person and celebrated with a live stream SIYUM HASHAS.
We had many people who actually never learned a Daf of Gemara before. They took one Daf, were setup with a way to learn remotely and went from never learning Gemara before to now taking part in completing the entire SHAS!
We also had big under the radar Tzadikim taking on a larger number of Dapim. I’ll never forget how blown away I was after a call with a certain Rav Aaron from Brooklyn. It was on a Friday afternoon mid April, which was still a month and a half away from the target completion date of Shavuot. After mentioning we needed help finishing off Bava Batra, he asked how many Dapim we had left. I was hesitant to say as we needed 60 Dapim. There was a short pause, then Rav Aaron responds, “I’ll take them. And we need them done by Motzei Shabbos, right?” – That’s correct, after receiving a call from someone he’s never spoke to before, Rav Aaron commits to learn 60 Dapim of Gemara over Shabbat. I did of course tell him he has more time, but the awe & inspiration of that call is something I will never forget. This is exactly what Community Shas is all about – Bringing us all together for an incredible Kiddush Hashem.