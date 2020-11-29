Watch: Inside ArtScroll – Episode 15 – The Power of Nishmas with Rabbi Yisroel Besser

The newest episode of Inside ArtScroll features Rabbi Yisroel Besser, renowned writer and biographer, who has just released a new volume on Nishmas. For the first time ever in English, Rabbi Besser gives us a whole new understanding of the magnificent words of this tefillah, with a sweeping, fresh and contemporary commentary, full of enlightening stories and insights that illustrate the many concepts discussed in Nishmas. In this interview, Rabbi Besser takes us behind the scenes, sharing some fascinating insights shared by Rav Chaim Kanievsky specifically for this new publication. With this book, you can join the “Nishmas army,” those committed to saying Nishmas regularly, a concept suggested by Rebbetzin Batsheva Kanievsky, who’d received the tradition from her revered father-in-law, the Steipler Gaon. Rabbi Besser discusses the secrets of prayer itself hidden within the words of this tefillah, thanksgiving and entreaty merging in every line and phrase. Purchase this brand new book HERE.



