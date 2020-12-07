Just in Time for Chanukah: Shazak Parsha Is Now Online and on Sale

Thousands of frum millennials grew up with the sights and sounds of Shazak videos and books: Queen of Persia, Out of Egypt, and Miracle Lights.

Now, Rabbi Moshe Moscowitz—the creator, voice-technician, humorist, and designer behind the beloved series—has unveiled the fruits of years of painstaking research, writing, and recording. The newly released Shazak Parsha gives parents and friends the opportunity to give the ultimate Chanukah gift, one that is bound to keep children learning, engaged, and entertained all year long.

Using a blend of audio effects, thousands of custom-drawn illustrations, cutting-edge technology, and a good dose of humor, Shazak Parsha keeps children riveted as they listen, read, draw, and play their way through the weekly Torah portion.

Originally released as an app (for Android and iOS), the Shazak Parsha Experience has grown to include a home or classroom experience with audio and visuals, quizzers, online coloring sheets, insights, mock news reports, games, and just enough silliness to keep kids hooked.

“Shazak grew out of how I taught my first graders many years ago, as well as a sefer I wrote on the weekly Parsha, called Tzohar Lateiva,” says Moscowitz, a longtime resident of Chicago. “It has since become an all-encompassing learning experience that children all over the world—and their parents—look forward to each week. Our team is continuously adding new features. And the secret to our success is the feedback we get from teachers, parents, and kids. They tell us what works for them, and we make it happen.”

An educator with years of classroom experience, and an early adopter to technology, Moscowitz is also an accomplished researcher and scholar, a published authority on Rambam and other historic figures in Jewish history.

Since it was released last month, Shazak Parsha has become a staple in classrooms and homes all over the world. Recommended for students between the ages of 3 and 103, Shazak lives up to its tagline: Geared for Kids, Great for Adults.

What People Are Saying about Shazak:

Our students have never had so much fun learning Parsha. As soon as I turn on Shazak, the room goes quiet, and I know that we are in for a wholesome learning experience, peppered by lots of laughs.

Rabbi Avrohom Wagshul, 1st-grade teacher, Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy, Beverly Hills, CA

I love Shazak. My bwodew loves Shazak. My sistew loves Shazak. Evewyone loves Shazak.

Shragi HaLevi Smith (three years old), North Miami Beach, FL

Shazak Parsha is absolutely fantastic! My six-year-old son literally will watch and listen to it for an HOUR or more at a time, and then beg for more. “Mommy- can I study Torah?” Truth be told, I love listening too.

Mrs. Erica Pelman, Rockville, MD.

