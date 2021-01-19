Shocking letter from a Kallah

Dear brothers and sisters,

My name is Ayala and with Hashem’s help I will be getting married very soon.

I try to look forward to this wonderful day but my happiness is not complete because I have no way to pay for anything!

We are 8 in our family and we live in poverty. I do not have any relatives or friends who can help me pay for my wedding.

I beg of every Jewish soul to please open your heart and donate whatever possible to my wedding fund.

You have an incredible opportunity to invest in the great mitzva of hachnosas kallah, and you will be wiping away the bitter tears from my eyes.

Please do not turn me away empty-handed.

In the zechus of helping me, Hashem should send you shefa and hatzlacha in all areas of life in good health.

Tizku limitzvos.

Ayala

