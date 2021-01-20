Available now on Mostly Music!

Download here: https://mostlymusic.com/collections/featured-music/products/all-star-rechnitz-shir-3

Also available on iTunes!

Shir 3 IS FINALLY HERE

🎼🥁🎷🎺🎻🎸

Songs:

1. Muvtach – Shmueli Ungar

2. Achas – Yaakov Shwekey

3. Achake Lo – Avraham Fried

4. Lecho Amar – Motti Steinmetz

5. Im Eshkachech – Benny Friedman

6. Margishin – Eitan Katz & Yehudah Green

7. Basi – Shloime Daskal

8. Liba Ba’ui – Beri Weber

9. Kulanu – Baruch Levine

10. Lma’an Achai – Levi Falkowitz

11. Birchas Ha’oreach – Lipa Schmeltzer

12. Ulay Yachos – Yonatan Shainfeld

13. Mizmor L’soda – Avraham Fried

14. Nachamu – Moshe Mendelowitz

15. The Real Vaccine – Simcha Leiner

You Name it!

Fried, Shwekey, Daskal, Steinmetz, Lipa, Falkowitz, Green, Weber, Unger, Levine, Leiner and More

Rechnitz is BACK!

Listen to the sampler here: