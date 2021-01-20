Available now on Mostly Music!
Download here: https://mostlymusic.com/collections/featured-music/products/all-star-rechnitz-shir-3
Also available on iTunes!
Shir 3 IS FINALLY HERE
Songs:
1. Muvtach – Shmueli Ungar
2. Achas – Yaakov Shwekey
3. Achake Lo – Avraham Fried
4. Lecho Amar – Motti Steinmetz
5. Im Eshkachech – Benny Friedman
6. Margishin – Eitan Katz & Yehudah Green
7. Basi – Shloime Daskal
8. Liba Ba’ui – Beri Weber
9. Kulanu – Baruch Levine
10. Lma’an Achai – Levi Falkowitz
11. Birchas Ha’oreach – Lipa Schmeltzer
12. Ulay Yachos – Yonatan Shainfeld
13. Mizmor L’soda – Avraham Fried
14. Nachamu – Moshe Mendelowitz
15. The Real Vaccine – Simcha Leiner
You Name it!
Fried, Shwekey, Daskal, Steinmetz, Lipa, Falkowitz, Green, Weber, Unger, Levine, Leiner and More
Rechnitz is BACK!
Listen to the sampler here: