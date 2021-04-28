Launching a Successful Career in Amazon: PCS Course Open House Tonight!

Q: Please tell us about the PCS Amazon Course. Why is it important to learn from the pros before beginning?

Amazon is an industry that is so vast that veteran sellers can really hold your hand and show you the ropes and will not be afraid of you competing. The amount of people shopping on Amazon is growing every year from $280 Billion in revenue in 2019, and in 2020 they did over 25% more business than that.

In Amazon, there are many protocols and compliance rules that only apply to an e-commerce seller. A person can spend weeks trying to develop a product to only find out, after the fact, that Amazon charges higher fees to this category/size product and this course could save from these types of frustrations. There are also many Amazon specific concepts that may not make sense in any other business models that will be explained in the course. Software and tools are constantly being developed that the novice seller will not be aware of and the course professors would be able to advise the best fit for the particular seller.

Q: Are there career opportunities for those that are not looking to start their own Amazon businesses?

Yes many, there are many established e-commerce companies looking to increase their staff. Having training in Amazon on your resume will definitely stand out. Even for a warehouse job, an employer would prefer someone with Amazon background over someone who is fresh to the workforce.

I have a good friend that was in the first PCS Amazon course cohort. He had developed a small line of products, but the line just didn’t take off the way he expected and he was not able to wait as long as was needed for it to pick up, as well as the capital needed to invest in it. He got a great job by another company helping them with inventory projections and serving as shipping manager.

Q: Can you please tell us about some of the opportunities within this field?

There are many opportunities such as Online Marketing (Driving outside traffic to Amazon, through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) , PPC (Pay Per Click), Returns processor , Product Development, Purchaser, Salesman , Logistics Manager, Customer Service, Multi-Channel Lister (Getting the products on all 3rd Party sites).

Q: If someone has been selling on Amazon for half a year and hasn’t really been successful, what can he expect to gain from this course?

I personally try to go to trade shows at least once every two years, as well as network with others in my industry whenever possible to keep up with this ever changing terrain. You never know what suggestion will be the magic tidbit of advice that will turn your company around.

PCS Amazon Course open house is tonight, Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 pm.

