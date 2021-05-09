What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You.  And Why Should It – When The Answers Are There?

Tahara and OB/GYN are both complex and sensitive
And every Jewish couple will have questions and struggles with:
- Staining
- Infertility
- Contraception
- Pelvic pain
- Mikvah
Or
- Male/Female Dysfunction
Tahara | Fertility | Contraception | Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Tahara | Fertility | Contraception | RPL
Genetics | Male/Female dysfunction
