For the first time ever, Ilan Smith has partnered up with KosherFlix to bring you a mind blowing magic show! This captivating show is family friendly and great for all ages.

Ilan Smith is a world renowned illusionist and has performed all over. He specializes in creating content that is kosher, professional and highly entertaining.

The show will be premiering on June 27th at 11:00am.

Sit back and relax and enjoy this exclusive show! For just $9.99 you will have access to the show for 30 days!