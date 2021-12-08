The Largest Giving Day In History Is Live! 550+ Chabad Shluchim Raising $50 Million Together!

More than 550 Chabad Shluchim from all four corners of the world have united for ONE. MORE LIGHT!

The largest collective fundraising effort in the world is LIVE!

From Eretz Yisroel to Russia, Eastern Parkway to the Far East, Australia to South America, more than 550 local individual campaigns come together to raise as one!

Click here to help Chabad help acheinu kol beis Yisroel all over the world!

To increase the light, a group of philanthropic revolutionaries have joined to distribute a wide range of grants to help boost Shluchim’s fundraising efforts. From Hardship Grants to General Raffle Grants, these gifts are engineered to support and inspire others to support as well. See here for grant allocations and distributions.

Go to Charidy.com/Chabad to give generously to ALL 550+ Chabad’s, or to give to a specific Chabad House or Shliach of your choosing!

The grantmakers proud to fuel and galvanize the Shluchim:

● AB Asset Management LLC

● The Charidy Foundation

● Haysha Deitsch

● Getzy & Alisa Fellig

● Gniwisch Family (Montreal)

● Zack & Sydney Kirstein

● The Meromim Foundation

● Eli & Fraida Nash

● PurePlank

● The Rohr Family.

● David & Eda Schottenstein

● ShopHomeMed.com

The Distribution Board overseeing the $1 Million-plus grant allocation:

● Rabbi Shlomo Bistrizky

● Yisroel Bistrizky

● Rabbi Yehuda Butman

● Getzy Fellig

● Rabbi Elazar Green

● Yehuda Gurwitz.

● Rabbi Bentzi Lipskar

● Rabbi Chaim Lipskar

● Rabbi Levi Mendelson

● Eli Nash

● David Schottenstien

● Rabbi Avi Weinstein

● Rabbi Eli Wolff

Together, in honor of our collective Tzedakah and in honor of our Shluchim on the front lines all over the world, we will surely usher in the ultimate Ohr, an Ohr Chadash, a new light with the coming of the Geulah!