Haunting: Her Simcha Almost Became A Levaya

Everyone knows that making a chasunah can be stressful. But for one family in Eretz Yisroel, it got so stressful that it changed someone’s life…Forever.

The Vales are a typical frum family in Beitar. They have nine kids and live very simply like most of their neighbors. That means no vacations, no brand name clothing, and no fleishigs during the week. But when their daughter Gita became a Kallah over one month ago, parents Batsheva and Zecharya came to a horrifying realization- Despite saving every extra shekel ever since they got married, even the most simple chasunah was much more than they could possibly afford at the moment.

Eventually, the stress took its toll when something terrible happened– Zecharya suffered from a stroke.

“I’ve always dreamed of my daughter getting married one day, but what ended up happening was beyond anything I could have imagined,” shared Batsheva tearfully several days later.

“We’ve always lived very simply and made sure that our kids had what they needed…But ever since Gita became engaged, it’s been different…He is now in a wheelchair…Half of his body is paralyzed.”

In a vulnerable video, Mrs. Vales breaks down as she makes a moving plea for help:



Funds are being urgently collected by the Vaad HaRabbanim to help Batsheva make a simple chasunah for her daughter. The more time that passes, the more likely it is that any additional stress can damage Zecharya’s current condition ever further. To perform the invaluable mitzvah of Hachnasas Kallah for a needy bride in Eretz Yisroel and to help save her father’s life, click here.