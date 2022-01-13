Lawmaker Apologizes for Saying Teachers Should Be “Impartial” to Nazis

A state lawmaker in Indiana raised eyebrows when he said in a hearing on an education bill that teachers “take a position” on Nazis.

“Marxism, fascism, Nazism, I’m not discrediting any of those ‘isms’ out there,” State Sen. Scott Baldwin said. “I believe that we’ve gone too far when we take a position on those ‘isms.’”

“We need to be impartial,” Baldwin continued. “We just provide the facts. The kids formulate their own viewpoints.”

Baldwin’s comments were in response to a teacher who was concerned that an education bill being discussed would bar teachers from teaching students about “certain concepts” which he said would prevent him from teaching about slavery, the Jim Crow era, and Nazis.

In a statement sent by Baldwin to the Indy Star following his comments, he apologized and attempted to clarify his comments.

“Nazism, Marxism and fascism are a stain on our world history and should be regarded as such, and I failed to adequately articulate that in my comments during the meeting,” he wrote. “I believe that kids should learn about these horrible events in history so that we don’t experience them again in humanity.”

Baldwin has also offered to work on the education bill with the teacher to whom he made the comment, an invitation that has been accepted.

The bill in question, co-sponsored by Baldwin and six other Republicans, doesn’t mention any specific ideology, Nazi or otherwise, but would ban teachers from talking about “certain concepts.”

Specifically, the bill’s language states that teachers should not be teaching students that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation is inherently superior or inferior to” any other, and “that an individual, by virtue of the individual’s sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”

Some groups have argued that the bill would whitewash history by preventing teachers from instructing their students on the darker sides of history.

