A relative of Rav Chaim Kanievsky is facing an enormous crisis. He is poverty-stricken, and his family is suffering without end!

Aside from being an outstanding Talmid Chochom and Rosh Yeshiva, he also performs many massive acts of chesed on behalf of Klal Yisrael.

Rav Chaim Z’l mentioned that this is an issue of pikuach nefesh, and whoever donates $375, equivalent to שנה טובה, will be guaranteed a good year. Further, he mentioned that they would be zoche to parnassa, prosperity, health, and nachas from their children. Rav Chaim Z’l assured this to his son-in-law, Rav Kolodetsky, and his daughter Rebbitizin Kolodetsky just days before he passed. DONATE NOW!

HaGaon Rav Kolodetsky will daven at the kever of Rav Chaim on Eruv Yom Kippur.

One of Rav Chaim’s final wishes was to assist his beloved relative. A great zechus and grand mitzvah will welcome your new year. Take advantage of this opportunity.

CLICK TO DONATE!