A Place for Bnei Torah in Miami Beach?

The Miami Beach Community Kollel Purchases & Renovates Kollel Housing.

Miami Beach, known as a vibrant hub for the Torah community in South Florida, has been home to the Miami Beach Community Kollel for nearly three decades. This esteemed institution has been instrumental in bringing much authentic Torah learning to the community, fostering a deep connection to Jewish heritage and values. With devoted Roshei Kollel and dedicated Yungeleit, the Kollel has become a stronghold of limud haTorah, enriching the lives of countless individuals.

Going beyond its regular sedarim, the Kollel offers an extensive range of shiurim, programs and chavrusos, catering to the diverse needs and interests of the Miami Beach community. Whether one is a Rebbe, a community member, a vacationer, a businessman, or a retiree, the Kollel provides a welcoming space for everyone to engage in learning and personal growth.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining a sustainable Kollel that attracts and retains talented Yungeleit committed to its mission, the Miami Beach Community Kollel has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative. The Kollel has taken the bold step of purchasing an apartment building in the heart of Miami Beach, a move that will not only address the housing needs of its Kollel families but also bolster the organization’s operating budget.

Housing expenses have traditionally constituted a significant portion of the Kollel’s budget, and by owning apartments, the institution will have greater control over this critical aspect. The acquisition will ensure that Kollel families are adequately housed allowing them to continue invaluable community work for years to come.

Thanks to the support of generous benefactors, the Kollel has already raised most of the required funds for this ambitious project. However, to fully realize their vision, the Kollel is now giving the opportunity to broader community to join in this project and help raise the remaining $1.2 million. As the Z’man Matan Torahseinu approaches, the Kollel invites everyone to partner with them in ensuring that the heart of their community, the Miami Beach Community Kollel and its authentic Torah learning, remains strong. Donations will be doubled and each donation counts, and together, they can continue to inspire and impact the community for years to come. Let us all say thank you for the Kollel being available for us in Miami Beach and help the Kollel reach its goal :www.rayze.it/buildingourheart/





