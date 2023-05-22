Legal Defense Fund For Marine In Divisive Subway Chokehold Death Become Second Most Popular Ever





According to the co-founder of GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding platform, Marine veteran Daniel Penny’s legal fees campaign related to the incident involving the death of an unpredictable homeless man on the New York City subway has become one of the platform’s most successful fundraisers ever.

“It’s the No. 2 ever on GiveSendGo,” CFO Jacob Wells told Fox News Digital. “This definitely has sparked an emotional response with many people.”

Wells noted that at one point the fund was bringing in $1,000 per minute after Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter by Manhattan prosecutors.

The legal defense fund has already raised more than $2.7 million.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass said Jordan Neely, who suffered from severe and untreated mental illness, was being aggressive towards other subway riders, “making threats and scaring passengers,” when Penny tackled him placed him in a chokehold, inadvertently killing Neely.

The case has caused an uproar among liberals, who insist that Penny is a murderer. Others – including a black passenger who was on the train – say Penny is a hero who kept his fellow riders safe from a deranged man.

