Star-Studded Lineup Promises a Concert Like None Other

Building on the momentum and celebrations of the festival of light, the lights are set to shine even brighter. On Motzei Shabbos, a star-studded lineup will gather to grace the broader Jewish community of the tri-state area with a concert the likes of which are hard to recall in recent memory.

Dubbed “Symphony of the Stars,” this remarkable experience is slated to bring together the premier talent in contemporary Jewish music in an evening of unity and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Israel. It’s a literal who’s who of Jewish music: Ishay Ribo, Avraham Fried, Shulem Lemmer, Mordechai Shapiro, and Benny Friedman. A special guest from Israel, Shai Avramson will join as well, rounding out the lineup to create something as enjoyable as it will be historic.

Scheduled for Motzei Shabbos, December 16, the concert is conveniently located in Central Manhattan, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of Jewish communities. From anywhere in the broader tri-state area, there will be plenty of time to head on over and join the thrill.

Presented by United Hatzalah in honor of the heroes working around the clock in Israel during this difficult time, tickets are reasonably priced to make the concert accessible to all. With multiple options of family and separate seating, there’s a seat for everyone to come and bask in the glow of today’s Jewish stars.

The event is produced by Mendy Hershkowitz and the company’s celebrated orchestral band, one of the leading bands in today’s Jewish music world.

Between the band, the broad range of superstar singers, the venue, and the experienced producers behind the event, there’s sure to be something for everyone. This won’t just be another concert, but rather a conglomerate event merging multiple concerts into one; a true Symphony of the Stars.

The concert will be Motzei Shabbos, December 16, 8:30pm. Doors open 7:00pm.