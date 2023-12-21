“I START CRYING ON THURSDAY―THERE’S NO FATHER COMING HOME.”

Sponsored Content





Join Mishpachtainu for One Mighty Shabbos!

This Shabbos, as you illuminate your home with candlelight and gather with your loved ones, take a moment to extend your support to the single mothers and almonas in your life who are lighting up their homes alone.

Mishpachtainu is launching One Mighty Shabbos this week in solidarity with all the Mighty Moms who courageously raise their children on their own. These incredible women give their all to be strong for their kids, providing, sheltering, and ensuring they feel secure and loved, all while navigating the challenges of loss or divorce.

Throughout the year, for fifty-two shabbosim, Mishpachtainu opens its doors to provide warm and inviting shabbos meals, featuring delicious home-cooked food, inspirational speakers, and heart-stirring zemiros and nigunim. Here, single moms find essential sisterhood, offering chizuk to one another while their children spend weekends with their fathers.

“No one should be alone on a shabbos. Shabbos is the most beautiful day of the week. And it is a day when we have to connect to Hashem,” shares Yehudis Sherman, Founder of Mishpachtainu. “When a woman comes here I want her to feel like she has a family, connected, I want them to enjoy what a shabbos is supposed to be like, to have the joy of shabbos.”

Hosted in her home, Mishpachtaiunu’s shabbos meals unite women from across the spectrum of yiddishkeit―Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Chadidic, and Litvish.

In an exclusive video breaking silence on the challenges of single motherhood, one Mighty Mom reveals:

“The table is set fancier than sheva brachos. There were people just like me. It normalized me and made me feel good about myself. I kept coming back again and again. I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

Beyond shabbos, Mishpachtainu offers vital support, food pantries, emergency funding, workshops, holiday gifts and toys to help our Mighty Moms continue to provide for their families and raise happy, healthy kids.