Please Help Us Save Lali 🙏🏻 Every Donation Every Bit of Support Will Help Us Get There

“Help my daughter live”

I am Esti, Lali’s mother.

Our Lali is a child we longed for and waited for five years. She is all the light and joy of our home, and all I want is for her to stay here with us.

Not long ago, she started feeling unwell. We took her to doctors, and what they discovered simply broke our hearts—she has cancer. Since then, nothing has been the same. We are trying to stay strong for her, but inside, we are falling apart.

Her treatments cost a lot, far beyond what we can manage alone. I am asking you, anyone who can contribute, to help us save Lali. Every donation, every bit of support—it’s for her and for us.

Please daven for Leah bas Esther for a full recovery.

May you never know such pain,

Esti 

