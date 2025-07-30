Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CSB Care Transforming Blind Lives One Dot at a Time

Communicated Content

When a little girl can no longer read her siddur.

When a father can no longer speak to his children.

When a bar mitzvah boy can’t see the Mishnayos his friends are learning.

When a mother wants to help her daughter learn braille-but can’t read it herself.

CSB Care is there.

For individuals who are blind, visually impaired, living with ALS, other neurodegenerative diseases, or recovering from a stroke, CSB provides the tools that make life and learning possible. From customized braille seforim and large print materials to eye-tracking devices and voice banking we help preserve connection, dignity, and independence. When words are out of reach, we bring them closer.

Together, we can bring life-changing solutions to even more people, and give them what everyone deserves: a voice, a way to learn, and a chance to keep living fully. Please donate today to continue illuminating worlds.

Enable CSB Care HERE




Popular Posts

WATCH: What Did Menachem Begin Say About A Palestinian State? (Nothing Has Changed In 40 Years)

New Poll: Mamdani Crushes Cuomo, Adams, and Sliwa in Landslide Projections

WATCH: Knesset Speaker Plays Video Of “Death To Israel” At UN; Iran, Yemen & PA Delegates Storm Out

EVIL BBC: Leaked Memo Tells Staff To Blame Israel “Regardless Of Facts”

$6.13 MILLION: UCLA to Pay Millions After Enabling “Jew Exclusion Zone” During Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests

“No Justification”: France Slams Spain Over Removal of Jewish Minors from Flight Over Singing in Hebrew

Sen. Cotton: “Israel Has No Responsibility To Provide Aid To Its Enemy During A War”

8.8-Magnitude Earthquake Unleashes Tsunami on Coasts of Russia, Japan, and Alaska

NYT “Clarifies” Libelous Photo On Little-Known Account; Bennett: “This Is A Modern-Day Blood Libel”

ARSON ARREST: Suspect Nabbed in Politically‑Motivated Firebombing of Adas Shul in Melbourne Australia

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network