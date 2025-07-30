Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BUSTED: Fraudulent Sofer Stam Sold Hundreds Of K’lafim Produced On A Printer

The items confiscated from the suspect. (Israel Police spokesperson)

A resident of the Shomron was arrested by the police after being suspected of posing as a Sofer Stam and selling hundreds of mezuzahs he printed on a home printer.

Investigators from the crime unit at the Ashkelon police station carried out a covert investigation, ordering dozens of mezuzahs from the suspect. When he met them to supply the order, he was arrested on the spot for questioning.

A search of his home revealed dozens of mezuzah parchments and other kisvei kodesh—all of which were passul. The materials were seized along with the printer and a computer containing hundreds of files for printing kisvei kodesh.

The suspect, 56, was released under restrictive conditions following his interrogation.

“Israel Police will continue to act decisively to locate suspects who impersonate authorities and provide counterfeit products that harm the public,” a police statement said. “We call on the public to be vigilant and verify the identity and reliability of service providers in every field.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



