Critically Wounded in the Bondi Attack, Hatzalah Volunteer Yanky Begins a Long Recovery

Yanky Super is a much-loved, dedicated Hatzolah Sydney responder who was shot while on duty volunteering at the Bondi Beach Chanukah event. Yanky was there solely for the purpose of helping and protecting anyone who needed medical assistance.

 

In the course of responding to the incident, Yanky was critically injured. He sustained a bullet wound to his back, which penetrated his lung. He has already undergone three surgeries, and his recovery will be long, complex, and demanding. While Baruch Hashem he is alive, the road ahead will require extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and time away from work as he focuses on healing.

 

We are raising funds to help support Yanky through this incredibly difficult period. The funds will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, and the financial strain that comes with a prolonged recovery.

 

Beyond the financial support, Yanky needs our Tefilos. Please daven for his Refuah Sheleima.

Yaakov Dov ben Penina.

 

Support Yanky’s Recovery TODAY!

 

Yanky put himself in harm’s way to help others. Now it is our turn to stand with him.

 

