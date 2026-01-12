Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

52 cast members board a flight for a historic U.S. debut

Communicated Content

 

You loved the films, now experience the magic live. They got their tickets, did you get yours?

 

They packed their bags. Did you  purchase your ticket?  A first class performance is coming to the US.

 

This has never been done before.

You’ve been to concerts.

You’ve been to shows.

 

But you’ve never experienced anything like this.

 

After taking Israel by storm, the acclaimed Israeli musical phenomenon from Regal Productions is finally landing on an American stage. For the first time ever in the United States, an entire live theatrical production is being flown in from Israel, including the cast, music, choreography, and magic. 52 Israeli performers. One historic U.S. debut.

 

A Cinderella Story brings heart, humanity, and depth to the classic fairytale, telling the story of Ella, a young girl who chooses kindness when life gives her every reason not to. Orphaned and overlooked, living in a home where she is underestimated, Ella refuses to let hardship define her. When a royal ball opens the door to something more, she discovers that true courage is not about escape. It is about staying true to who you are, even when it is hard.

 

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites

Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah