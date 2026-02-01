Important!

The Chofetz Chaim wrote in safer Bais Yisrael that we need to daven (pray) with a lot of tears for Mashiach . Daven (pray) that Hashem should help everyone daven (pray) with a lot of tears and kavanah for Mashiach.

Daven (pray) that everyone should love the Bais Hamikdash a lot all the time. This will make you much happier when Mashiach comes.

עוזר כלל ‘שראל לאהוב את הבית המקדש הרבה מאוד בכל זמן

עוזר כלל ישראל להתפלל עם הרבה בכי בשביל משיח

The gates of tears are never closed says Gemara Brachos ( hashem more answere prayers with tears) Whoever crys over the chorbun will rejoyce (Isiah) Who ever does not cry over the chorbun will not be happy (taanis) If someone davens that Hashem should help everyone have a lot of tears for Mashiach then he is better then a Kohen. He Is making Millions of Kohanim make more Korbunos and more simchas Bais Hoshoavah. He is making Billions of people give more 24 Motnos Kehuna and more Mayser. He is making Millions of Kohonim have more children. The gemara in Bava Basra says if you make someone else give tzedakah your greater then someone who gives his own money. Daven (pray) hashem should help everyone be mochel klall Yisrael.

Daven (pray) everyone should say all the prayers you just said, and everyone should read this letter.

Daven (pray) everyone should know how to bring Mashich?