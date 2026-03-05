NakMan’s Tips for Parents: Simple Ways to Make Storytime Magical

Meet NakMan, the cheerful companion and playful spirit of Naki Storytime. NakMan is more than a mascot; he’s the guide who reminds families that imagination is always just one button away. His job is to make story time brighter, calmer, and a tiny bit more magical.

Here are NakMan’s simple ways to elevate everyday listening:

Create a predictable routine: Consistency builds anticipation and comfort; create moments children can rely on.

Use stories as transitions: A calming narrative can ease bedtime, while an upbeat song can energize clean-up time

Encourage imagination: Ask thought-provoking follow-up questions like, “What are you picturing?” and “What do you think will happen next?”

Allow repetition: Favorite stories provide emotional familiarity and help strengthen recall.

Listen together when possible : Shared moments deepen connection, no matter how long the listening time lasts.

Let them decide on a story together: Simple controls empower children to compromise and make joint decisions.

Long after childhood passes, children may not remember every story, but they’ll remember the feeling of closeness, the comfort of routine, the safety of shared time, and the thrill of adventure.

