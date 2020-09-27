The Best Tikkun for P’gam Ha’bris before Yom Kippur

It is brought down in the sefarim (see sources below) that helping others in the area of Kedusha is the biggest tikkun for p’gam habris.

Why is Erev Yom Kippur is the BEST day of the YEAR for this?

1. Erev Yom Kippur is the 9th day of the Aseres Yimei Teshuvah and is parallel to the Sefira of Yesod. Erev Yom Kippur is therefore a particularly auspicious time for tikkun of p’gam habris (see source below).

2. P’gam Habris damages the channels of blessing (Yesod) and stops us from having parnassa. It is vital to fix this before Yom Kippur so that we are written in the book of parnasa and life! (see source below).

I’m a prominent person in my community who is mechazek other people with these issues… but unfortunately, I have been struggling very much myself for many years. I’ve spent thousands of dollars on therapy to break free, but it didn’t help. Today, with GYE’s help, I’m celebrating 100 days clean! 一35 year old

On Rosh Hashanah last year, when listening to the Shofar, I begged Hashem to help me to not keep falling in Shmirat Habrit. And Hashem gave me the gift of finding GYE. Thanks to you I’m clean for more than 200 days!!! 一17 year old

Feeling extremely depressed with no one to talk to I reached out to you GYE. No words can describe the thanks I have to Hakadosh Baruch Hu for leading me to GYE and through that, fixing my relationship with my father and saving me from potential sakanas nefashos… 一21 year old

Hi, It feels like I’m 90 days old. I was reborn 90 days ago when I signed up to this program. I can’t say it’s been easy but it’s definitely worth it. I’m starting to feel that I’m getting back control of my life, as if someone else was driving recklessly and I took the wheel back into my own hands. 一34 year old

I can’t thank you enough! I always related to these struggles as being beyond my ability to completely resist. GYE’s advice is mamash a game changer for me. 一 22 year old

I have been living until now a double life, on one side a shtark guy in a shtark yeshivah, on the other somebody who can’t control himself. The past zman was good and I was getting myself under control, or at least I thought so, but the Corona virus has ruined it for me. I look around at all my friends and wonder if anyone else goes through what I go through? Am I normal? Am I sick? But when I was crying I said a kapital tehillim out of despair, it seems help wasn’t long in coming. I found GYE right afterwards. 一17 year old

B”H we’ve helped over 5,000 people like this in 5780!

In 5781 we’re planning to expand the amount of people we help each year, so that ultimately we reach every single yid who needs help. Our goal for the coming year is to reach 20,000 new members! But we can’t do it without your help.

