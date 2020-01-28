Bonei Olam Presents: Vezakeini, A Song For The Children





It’s a prayer of passion. Of feeling. And of yearning.

Vezakeini.

A woman stands in front of the flickering candles on Erev Shabbos, slowly reciting the words, one by one, a prayer from her heart.

For her children.

For children she hasn’t merited yet, as she yearns to raise progeny of her own.

Or for the children she’s been blessed with, beseeching Hashem that they grow in the way of Torah.

This special prayer, recited every Friday evening across the globe, unite women from across the Jewish world, bringing together mothers and mothers-to-be iy”H in special harmony.

Celebrating this unity, Bonei Olam reached out to the best and brightest in the field of Jewish music to produce a song that would depict the special feelings of Vezakeini.

Watch, listen, and be inspired.

And stay tuned for Bonei Olam’s new forthcoming Vezakeini program.







