WATCH THIS: Passengers Disembark From Planes So As To Avoid Home Quarantine in Israel





The Israeli Health Ministry issued a series of new regulations in an effort to staunch the spread of the Coronavirus in Israel. One of the regulations included that anyone who was returning from five countries in Europe to Israel (France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Spain) would have to enter into home quarantine upon returning to Israel.

A flight attendant announced this on a flight that was about to take off in Berlin and head for Tel Aviv shortly after the new rules were announced to the public. As a result, approximately 10 passengers got up and left the plane in order to stay in Berlin and avoid undergoing house quarantine in Israel.

Khan journalist Antonia Yamin was on the flight and recorded the message of the flight attendant. Immediately following the announcement, one Israeli citizen got up and disembarked from the plane. Shortly thereafter a number of other passengers left the plane as well. At least ten people left the plane.

In Ben Gurion Airport, some 50 people got off of planes that were scheduled to land in any one of the five countries listed in the travel edict. Instead of being forced to enter quarantine when they return, the travelers decided to simply not travel at all and thereby avoid the risk and craziness of having to enter quarantine when they go home.

