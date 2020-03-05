VIDEO ROUNDUP: Questions Posed To Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky TODAY About Coronavirus





Three questions were posed today to the Gadol Hador, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky regarding coronavirus.

Rav Chaim was first asked by a French Rov if people return from France to Israel now, they will require going in to mandatory 14-day isolation and will miss “Parshas Zachor” this Shabbos with a Minyan as well as Megilla on Purim.

Rav Chaim responded that people should return to Eretz Yisroel anyways.

When pressed once again that they will not be able to go to Shul, Rav Chaim said they should return anyways and added “Shomer Mitzvah Lo Yeida Davar Ra”.

SEGULA AGAINST CORONAVIRUS: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky was asked by Yeshiva Bochur today what he should a person do to protect themselves. Rav Chaim responded “Learn Shas”.

An American Yeshiva Bochur asked Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky if he should return home to America now, or wait until the end of the Zman. Rav Chaim said he should stay in Yeshiva.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







