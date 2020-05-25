VIDEOS: Williamsburg And Boro Park Residents Protest The NYC Sheriff Dept After Shutting Down Stores

As YWN reported on Sunday morning, hundreds of stores and small-businesses opened their doors on Sunday in defiance of the executive order. As was expected, the NYC Sheriff Department visited multiple stores in Williamsburg and Boro Park to issue summonses and order the closure of the stores.
In Williamsburg and Boro Park crowds gathered to protest the closure of stores on Wallabout Street and on 13th Avenue. In Boro Park the scene turned ugly with people screaming at the Deputies, and passersby encouraging the protesters to hold their ground and not disperse.
Naturally, social media exploded with viral videos and many are claiming that the city is targeting the Jewish neighborhoods.
While YWN thinks it is outrageous for the city to allow Target, Costco and every other major store to be opened, while they are destroying every small business by forcing them to remain closed, YWN can confirm and has seen evidence that the Sheriff DID visit other areas in the city today. They were in Manhattan, the Bronx and multiple locations in Brooklyn – that are not populated by Orthodox Jews. Those store-owners were issued a summons and the authorities left. Only in Boro Park did a crowd resist the Sheriff and protest their presence. Yes, there are photos of long lines – with zero social distancing – outside businesses in Bushwick and other areas, but apparently, there were no 311 complaints made.
YWN has confirmed that the Sheriff specifically visited locations that complaints were made to 311.
VIDEOS FROM BORO PARK:
VIDEOS FROM WILLIAMSBURG:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Such a chillul hashem from these communities.
Whoever thinks this is ok should think again. We are memleches Kohanim-this is not our way. You have an issue-take it up with the mayor. However, to openly fight with the police and have your kids defy them is outrageously wrong. It’s wrong morally and wrong politically.
Hillul Hashem!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yay action for all the bored!
why does this coward deblaziio send the police to do his dirty work. let him face the merchants himself. let him offer them tax breaks .
With all due respect YWN
I am on a daily basis in the Bronx
I do not see any enforcement giving out summonses or closing stores
all the while the stores are open for the past month or so
How about the .99 cents stores on Ditmas & Cortelyou Ave’s being open without any police closing them
schools are closed since March why are there crossing gaurds every morning & afternoon out there CROSSING absolutely nobody?????????
The rationale was that the so called “big box” stores have the resources and personnel to enforce rules governing social distancing and masks. I went to a Costco last week and they were ruthless in terms of insisting on allowing only limited numbers in the stores, make everyone wear a mask, and had lane markers and spacing markers by the cashiers. At many of the smaller shops and markets with just several employees (whether yiddeshe or goiyeshe) its more difficult to enforce the rules in terms of having someone standing by the door monitoring the numbers etc. This may be a false assumption and unwarranted distinction but that was the rationale.
Such a chilul hashem. It makes me want to cut off my beard and peyos in order not to associate with these people.
We’re in Gooles , Please derch artz lmalchhees, dont pay
Great job at making a chillul hashem keep it up doesn’t matter they discriminate against Jews the above videos are disgusting especially the one where someone screams the cops are like Germans
Although I wasn’t there and i cannot be jdujemental but what I see in these videos are the NYC sherrifs acting extremely decent and professional with tremendous amount of patients and a bunch of arrogant people (with hats and jackets) antagonizing them. What a chilul Hashem
I think some people need to get thrown in jail to learn a lesson.
I really don’t understand these chassidim on the street. yelling at the cops that they should go back to germany etc. Do they not understand that they’re creating a massive chillul hashem every time they do this, or open a carnival booth in williamsburg, or have a shul with hundreds of people without social distancing? also, there’s this theory out there that Corona is history in BP & Williamsburg… at the end of the day, there are laws currently about social distancing and masks, and by blantantly disregarding these regualtions, by no masks and big crowds, this undermines their efforts of being taken seriously and creates a massive chillul hashem. this also creates this image for the rest of the orthodox & chassidishe world that actually do social distance & wear masks, that we don’t care abou the law , we’re above the law, which is not at all true & creates a great sinah amongst the goyim. Please Please stop this foolishness!!!
A beautiful American protest. No violence, no garbage, just making their opinions known.
It’s almost like this was set up by YWN. You publicized the movement and now have news to publish. Can’t you take a stand and encourage other, legal ways for our community to support our small businesses?
Many families for a large check from the government. Why not encourage whoever still has a salary to use it to help their neighbors, legally!?
Moderators Response: Yup. Total setup by YWN. How did you know?
So the question is who were the mosrim. Meharsayich Umachrivayich Meimeich Yeitzei’u.
1. ALL STORES should immediately start selling a. Food Items b. Toiletries c. A couple of Houseware items. This way you are an essential store and then you share the same status as Target, Costco, Walmart, Amazon, etc.
We must IMMEDIATELY stop screaming Nazi’s or go back to Germany, etc. when we don’t agree with a policy or action!!!!!