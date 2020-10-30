FINALLY: Cuomo Says ‘Red-Zone’ Schools Can Reopen If All Students, Staff Are Tested For COVID-19

Schools in New York state’s “red zones” and “orange zones” will be allowed to resume in-person learning if they test all students and faculty members for COVID-19 first, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo on Oct. 6 announced that schools in areas deemed red zone “clusters” or orange zone “warning zones” would have to shift to remote learning for at least two weeks.

In a teleconference Friday afternoon, the governor said the state has been working with schools in those zones to “try to find ways to keep people safe, but allow children to go to school.”

“Basic rule is, before you open a school, all the people who go into the school, students or teachers, will be tested,” he said. “And only those who test negative are allowed to go back into the school.”

“So if somebody’s positive, obviously, they’re not allowed in the school,” he explained. “All the students, all the teachers will know that everybody was tested, and they’re all negative.”

The state will be able to contact trace back to students’ families if their test results do come back positive, he said.