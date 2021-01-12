VIDEOS: FBI Arrests U.S. Capitol Rioter In Flatbush

The FBI was in Flatbush on Tuesday morning, as they arrested a suspect in the U.S. Capitol riots last week.
Video footage shows FBI Agents carrying out what appears to be a costume that the suspect was allegedly wearing during the violent riot.
Numerous people have so far been arrested, and sources tell YWN that the FBI plans on making many additional arrests.
The NYPD assisted the FBI in the Tuesday morning arrest.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I see police is pretty quick in making arrests and look how nicely federal, state & NYPD police work with each other when they hunt after Pro-Trump people. When federal agencies request state & NYPD police to give out illegal immigrants criminals who pose a danger, and actually kill people (unlike Trump supporters, I know some of you would name the cop who died, but as you see the info is very secret and not so simple, otherwise the killer would be on the front page of NYT, as I am sure cops have cameras and could identify the killer fast). Double standards as usual! And where is Biden hiding? Looks like Pelosi is running America these days and get all the media time!!!
is this what it felt like being a jew in germany when fascism started to set in?
Was it that Levi guy from Brooklyn the son of the judge?