BIGOT: Cuomo Says Possible Silver Pardon Is A Jewish Thing [HEAR THE AUDIO]

NY Governor Cuomo spoke with Alan Chartock of Northwest Public Radio on Tuesday, just hours before Trump was scheduled to issue a slew of pardons.

On that list was Former NY Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, and speculation was running high that Silver would be given a pardon.

Cuomo was asked about it on the radio, and this was his shocking response:

“On what theory would Trump even know a Sheldon Silver, and what possible connection or rationale – it’s almost as if he’s trying to purposely create anarchy and desecrate the entire system on the way out the door…..”

“It could just be a favor for some contact, a favor for someone in the Jewish community, a favor for a donor….”

Cuomo is a bigot.

Has Cuomo forgotten that Shelly Silver was once the most powerful politician in the State of New York – and Donald Trump did hundreds of millions of dollars in business every year in NY? Does Cuomo actually think Trump never met Silver?

To pull the “Jewish” card is utterly disgusting and disgraceful, but after the past nine months, utterly disgraceful is exactly where we are.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)