SPIRIT AIRLINES AGAIN: Orthodox Jewish Family Kicked Off Flight From Orlando – For TWO YEAR OLD EATING WITHOUT MASK [VIDEOS]

Once again, YWN is reporting a story involving Spirit Airlines and masks.
Today, it was an Orthodox Jewish family who was kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to NY, because their two-year-old child who was eating, wasn’t wearing a mask.
Video footage taken on the flight and provided to YWN, shows a two-year-old child sitting on her mothers lap eating a yogurt, as a flight attendant tells the Mom and Dad they need to exit the flight.
The father is heard telling the flight attendant that their other child is “special needs”. The Mom is seven months pregnant.
The entire flight was forced to deplane because of the child.
Around an hour after the flight was deplaned, the entire flight was allowed to board again – INVCLUDING the family with the child. Interestingly, the only person not allowed to board the flight again, was a flight attendant who allegedly caused this entire debacle.
YWN has published quite a few articles about Spirit Airlines.
Multiple Orthodox Jews told YWN they were banned from the airline for no reason at all. No reason was ever given.
But the couple today is in good company.
Just two weeks ago, YWN published a story about Spirit Airlines threw a 4-year-old autistic child WITH A DOCTORS NOTE off a flight for “no mask”. The child had a “medical note from his physician stating that he’s exempt from wearing masks because whenever he wears a mask he holds his breath or he starts freaking out and he will harm himself.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
They have had a year to train their kids to keep a mask on. I know a lot of kids who love wearing their funky masks because their parents have shown them the way. Why can’t that father keep his mask on – in the video he keeps removing it.
Can’t wear a mask? Don’t fly.
Many older and at-risk people have had to change their lives because of covid, maybe these people should have thought about that before scaring a plane lead of people and the airline workers.
Golden Medina
If Spirit airline would just place the Nazi emblem everywhere, no one would have any issues and each person could then make their own educated decision. It’s best to be transparent.
I see in the last video that the police or security does not even have the mask covering her nose.
Something is not kosher here.
First the people kicked off (all of them) need to find a lawyer for a class action law suit.
If that is not successful then…
I am thinking out loud… not necessarily saying people should do what I am about to discuss without speaking with lawyer and a rav to find out implications. Make sure its 100% legal:
I am wondering how badly people can legally mess with spirit by (for example) booking tons of seats under their cancel with refund covid policy and then cancelling day before the flight.
Maybe keep one seat going so they have to fly the plane for one person and lose thousands.
On side note every frum person needs to comply w the mask policies. Even in the videos posted here the guy kept taking off his mask to speak w flight attendant.
Keep giving Spirit your $ Sheeple!
I’m asking honestly, are you allowed to eat when the plane is supposed to be taking off? Aren’t you supposed to be sitting in your seat with trays stowed? The reason I’m asking is mah nafshach: if the child is over two then they need to be seated at their seat and wait for take off. If the child is younger then there is no requirement to wear a mask anyway, so the whole mask sugya is not nogeya…
How long will this blatant craziness continue? Maybe its rather anti humanity? A plane full of Jews yet this family was singled out. Are they targeting Jews or are they just crazy bored witches???
Very frightening that WE the sheeple have allowed some minimum wage, highschool drop-out pervert employees to lord over us. If the same person would pass you on the street and make a comment, would you even turn around? But now that he/she’s got a temporary job working for an airline, suddenly you cower in fear and turn into an obedient fool? It’s the same thing with the lowlife TSA employees. Does anyone today even know who the deranged weirdo, Richard Reid, is/was? But yet, like gullible sheep, everyone complies with some minority lowlife who commands you to take off your shoes. Yup. Wear a mask or 2 and take your vaccines. Some privileged WHITE elitist reprobate living in his ivory tower commanded you to do so, so off we go.
So bottom line, WE brought this, and other stories like this, upon ourselves. Eric Holder is smiling now.
Guess if that was cuz she was scared of corona, she was really loyal to her job requirements (slight chance of that by the look of it), or she was another liberal loser who wanted to feel good about herself
(Side point, there was no need to blur their faces in the picture if you put an unblurred video right under..?)
This spirit penny squeezing Airline is so unbelievably anti Semitic.
Whoever this guy that they through off, you did a great job standing up for yourself.
I’m sure you will win this win in court. IYH
when will jewish passengers learn NOT to fly with airlines who have NO respect for jewish tarvelers?
Alternatively, Jews aren’t being targeted. Rednecks, anti vaxxers, big government conspiracy crackpots, and anti mask Karen’s are also disrupt businesses and mangling other people’s vacations.
Disgusting.
I’m a staunch advocate for mask wearing but this is utterly ridiculous. Shame on those employees. I would be embarrassed if I were one of them. In their effort to keep humanity safe, they’ve lost their humanity.
You can fill out a complaint form here; https://customersupport.spirit.com/en-us/category/article/KA-01229
Flood them.