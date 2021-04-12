BIG DEVELOPMENT: Bennett To Back Netanyahu Government

The leader of the right-wing Yamina party said on Monday it would back a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, potentially nudging the incumbent towards being able to build a coalition after last month’s inconclusive election.

Bennett said in a short statement to the media: “At our meetings, I told Netanyahu, and I will tell you as well, that the Likud can count Yamina’s MKs as part of a right-wing government. We will do anything to prevent a fifth election.

On Monday afternoon, Bennett met with Netanyahu for around two hours.

But even Yamina’s seven seats, it would leave a Netanyahu-led bloc of right-wing and Frum parties with only 59 of parliament’s 120 seats, two short of a governing majority. (61 seats needed)

Netanayhu will need the support of the Islamist Ra’am party, a prospect rejected by Netanyahu’s allies in the far-right Religious Zionism party.

Meanwhile, YWN reported earlier Monday that Netanyahu is focusing on efforts to convince New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar to join his government, an unlikely prospect since Sa’ar has repeatedly vowed not to join a Netanyahu-led government.

Netanyahu needs two deflections from the Sa’ar party to have 61 seats to form a government.

