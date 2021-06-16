Eichler: “Bennett Is PM Only By Title, Lieberman Is The True Ruler”

UTJ Yisrael Eichler slammed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday in an interview on Kol Chai Radio, saying that Bennett is “no more than the government secretary.”

Eichler warned that the true ruler of the government is Avigdor Leiberman. “The only thing that unites this government is hatred. Leiberman will rule by force, he’ll exploit all the citizens. Bennett is the government secretary. Lapid and Lieberman are the true rulers.”

Eicher added that he’s “davka depending on the Arabs to topple the government. They understood that they tricked them with the agreement on the Negev, which is why [Ra’am MK Saeed] Alkharumi absented himself [from voting for the government]. If they destroy their houses, they’ll topple the government.”

According to Eichler, the government won’t fall due to the opposition. “Governments fall because of internal matters,” he said.

When asked if he talks to Leiberman, Eichler responded: “I sit in the Knesset and speak with almost everyone except for whoever incites against Chareidim out of anti-Semitic motives.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)