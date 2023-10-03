VIDEO: Neturei Karta’s Sickening Attempt To Sabotage Simchas Bais Hashoeiva Thwarted





The Monsey Fire Department deployed numerous resources on Monday – but not for a fire. Instead, the response was for an intentional spill of foul-smelling sludge at the site of the planned Chabad Simchas Bais HaShoeiva at Monsey’s Park & Ride.

The culprits? The notorious malcontents from the extremist “Neturei Karta” sect, who annually protest Chabad’s simchas bais hashoeiva at the site.

As first reported by Monsey Scoop, Neturei Karta attempted to sabotage the event this year by spilling odorous chemicals at the Park & Ride, making the area unusable.

Thankfully, despite Neturei Karta’s sickening move, the event will go on, thanks to the Monsey Fire Department and Town of Ramapo Highway Department.

Its members are working to quickly remove all of the sewage from the site, allowing the joyous event to go on as scheduled.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)