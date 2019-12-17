Flatbush: NYPD Looking For Gang Of Thugs Wanted In At Least 9 Violent Robberies





The NYPD is looking for multiple suspects wanted in a string of violent robberies in Flatbush / Gravesend over the past few weeks. In some incidents the suspects punched their victims in the face, other times they displayed knives.

All incidents took place in the confines of the 61 Precinct.

Incident #1:

On Saturday, November 9, 2019 at approximately 8:00PM, the suspect approached a 15-year-old male victim while he was in front of 3525 Nostrand Avenue. The suspect proceeded to place an unknown object behind the victim’s back and demanded his bag. The victim complied and the suspect fled in unknown direction with the victim’s property containing $20. There were no reported injuries in regard to this incident.

Incident #2:

On Monday, November 11, 2019 at approximately 6:50PM, four males approached a 17-year-old male victim while in the vicinity of East 28th Street and Avenue Y. The males proceeded to punch him in the face and removed his air pods before fleeing in unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention.

Incident #3:

On Monday, November 11, 2019 at approximately 2:10PM, the males punched a 17-year-old male victim while he was sitting on a park bench in the rear of 1875 East 17th Street. They removed his wallet and Samsung cellphone before fleeing westbound on Avenue R toward East 17th Street. The victim refused medical attention.

Incident #4:

On Thursday, November 14, 2019 at approximately 2:35PM, the male approached a 17-year-old male victim while he was walking southbound on East 16th Street from Quentin Road. The male displayed a sharp object, punched the victim in the face and removed a bag containing personal property. The male fled northbound on East 16th Street. The victim refused medical attention.

Incident #5:

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at approximately 6:00PM, two males approached a 13-year-old male victim while he was walking in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Avenue T. They displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s cellphone and Air Pods. The victim complied and the males fled in unknown direction with the property. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Incident #6:

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at approximately 6:15PM, the males approached a 15-year-old male victim while in front of 2056 East 21st Street and demanded his property. The males proceeded to rummage through the victim’s pockets but fled on foot without any property. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Incident #7:

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at approximately 6:30PM, four males approached a 14-year-old male victim while in the vicinity of East 24th Street & Avenue V, displaying a knife. The males proceeded to remove the victim’s cellphone and air pods before fleeing eastbound on Avenue V. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Incident #8:

On Saturday, November 30, 2019 at approximately 2:05PM, four males grabbed a 13-year-old male victim while on his bicycle in front of 1722 East 16th Street. The males removed the victim’s cellphone, headphones and $5 before fleeing northbound on East 16th Street with the property. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Incident #9:

On Saturday, November 30, 2019 at approximately 9:00PM, a 16-year-old male victim was walking in the vicinity of East 15th Street and Avenue Z when the males removed his backpack containing a sweatshirt and a $100. The males fled eastbound on Avenue Z. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







