THE MONSEY STABBING SUSPECT: Thomas E. Grafton Of Greenwood Lake, NY; Bail Set At $5 Million [UPDATED 12:30PM]





The suspect in the Monsey has been named as Thomas E. Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake, NY, which is about 20 miles away from Monsey in Orange County.

He was apprehended with “blood all over him.”

Some media outlets reported the suspect’s name as Thomas Grafton or Thomas E. Grafton, but public records reveal it to be Grafton E. Thomas.

He was arraigned Sunday afternoon in Ramapo town court on five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Justice Rhoda Schoenberger ordered Thomas held on $5 million bail, Ramapo Town Supervisor Michael Specht tweeted. Schoenberger ordered Thomas to return to court January 3.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to all five counts of murder and the one count of burglary. Bail is set to $5 million. He will return to Ramapo Town Court Friday, Jan. 3 at noon.

Law-enforcement sources say Grafton has several previous arrests on his record, including one for punching a police horse.

Public records show that Thomas lives in a house on Lake Drive that has been owned by a relative since 2001. He previously lived in Brooklyn, New York, records show.

Last night, a keen eye & quick response by @NYPD32Pct cops led to the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with the horrific attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey. Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera. pic.twitter.com/yyZ6sZEOsS — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 29, 2019

