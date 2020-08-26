Flatbush Hatzolah Alerts Members Of Uptick In COVID-19 Cases





Flatbush Hatzolah is alerting their membership of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The internal memo sent to their members states that they have transported a few COVID-19 cases to the hospital in the past few weeks, and reminds their EMT’s and Paramedics to take all precautions, and wear all protective equipment when responding to emergency calls.

The memo, (attached below), ends off with asking their members to say Tehillim for a 57-year-old Boro Park resident that is in critical condition with COVID-19 and has been placed on a ventilator. His name is Moshe Yehuda ben Necha Faiga.

As YWN reported on Tuesday, there have new cases reported in multiple Frum communities – including Flatbush, Boro Park, Williamsburg, Crown Heights, Monsey (Rockland County), Lakewood, NJ, and some in the Catskills. There are cases in Cleveland and Toronto as well.

Doctors that YWN spoke with all state the same: While there is no cause for panic, people should continue to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and use hand sanitizers, because that is the only way to stop the spread.

