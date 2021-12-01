WATCH IT HAPPEN: British Jews Attacked on Bus as They Headed to Chanukah Party

A bus packed with frum Jews on their way to a Chanukah get-together was attacked by individuals who appeared to perform Nazi salutes.

A video of the incident shows a group of men performing Nazi salutes, cursing at the passengers, spitting on them, and then slamming their fists against the bus door and windows.

The incident comes amid a spate of anti-Semitic attacks carried out across the globe over the first few days of Chanukah, including several assaults in Brooklyn and the toppling of numerous menorahs across the world.

The Metropolitan Police said Monday’s incident is being treated as a hate crime. No arrests have yet been made.

“Antisemitism has no place whatsoever in society and I utterly condemn these disgusting acts,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / AP)