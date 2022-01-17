WATCH IT: Texas Reformed Rabbi Held Hostage Thanks Everyone but Hashem After Incident

The Reform rabbi who was held hostage along with three congregants last Shabbos in Colleyville, Texas, released a statement thanking everyone who expended efforts into the safe resolution of the incident – but failed to remember the One who orchestrated his rescue.
“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support, all of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us, all of the security training that helped save us,” Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker wrote on Facebook.
“I am grateful for my family. I am grateful for the CBI community, the Jewish community, the Human Community. I am grateful that we made it out I am grateful to be alive.”
But then the Rabbi went on CBS on Monday morning. and not once in his seven minute interview mentioned G-D.
Perhaps someone needs to polish up his emunah and bitachon credentials.
Unsurprisingly, Cytron-Walker is an anti-Israel, pro-BDS rabbi who has referred to Israel as an “apartheid state.”
The hostage taker, identified as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram, was killed Saturday night after the last hostages ran out of Congregation Beth Israel around 9 p.m. The FBI said there was no early indication that anyone else was involved, but it had not provided a possible motive.
The rabbi said Monday that he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages after a 10-hour standoff, crediting past security training for getting himself and his congregation out safely.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker told “CBS Mornings” that he let the gunman in Saturday because he appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first. Later, he heard a gun click as he was praying.
Another man held hostage, Jeffrey R. Cohen, described the ordeal on Facebook.
“First of all, we escaped. We weren’t released or freed,” Cohen said.
Cohen said the men worked to keep the gunman engaged. They talked to the gunman, he lectured them. At one point as the situation devolved, Cohen said the gunman told them to get on their knees. Cohen recalled rearing up in his chair and slowly moving his head and mouthing “no.” As the gunman moved to sit back down, Cohen said Cytron-Walker yelled to run.
“The exit wasn’t too far away,” Cytron-Walker said. “I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman, and I headed for the door. And all three of us were able to get out with even a shot being fired.”
On the synagogue website it has the following Bío of the Rabbi:
Rabbi Charlie attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion at its Jerusalem and Cincinnati campuses, receiving his rabbinical ordination in 2006 and M.A. in Hebrew Letters in 2005. His rabbinical thesis was titled, “Jewish Service-Learning: Integrating Talmud Torah and Ma’asim Tovim”. As a student, he served congregations in Ishpeming, MI, Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Cincinnati, OH. During his time at HUC-JIR, he received multiple awards for his service to the community, along with an award for leadership from QESHET: A Network of LGBT Reform Rabbis.
Since Rabbi Charlie arrived at CBI he has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion, and learning into the lives of our community. He loves finding a connection with people of every age and strives to carry forward the CBI tradition of welcoming all who enter into our congregation, from interfaith families to LGBT individuals and families to those seeking to find a spiritual home in Judaism, along with all others.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / AP)
Let it go…he is reform and speaks a different language than frum yidden. We should just be happy they all were released safely, knowing that the Ebeshter worked with a very highly skilled FBI team to save them from the terrorist. Let them believe what they want. We know that the terrorist simply wanted a “shul” near the federal prison and DFW. They were in the wrong place at the wrong time. If it had been a chabad house or a frum shul, the outcome would have been the same.
why would a reform rabbit thank Hashem?
Let’s please go easy on this fellow who is obviously a tinok shnishba. What about all the yeshiva-educated people reading this who pride ourselves as if we would never do this. Did we all have kavanah when we said birchos hashachar or modim this morning? Does G-d need to put a gun to OUR heads in order for us to thank him?
i have never been more disgusted to be chareidi than i have watching YWN cover this story. The neshama of this man is no different than yours. he too is a chelek elokai memaahl. you stood at har sinai together, unfortunately you will prob NOT be greeting moshiach together because whereas he executed his humanitarian will to save lives and make a kiddush Hashem, you willfully do the opposite with your sinas chinam. This man is a hero for saving lives. His neshama is not dependent on him following your definition of Torah and mitzvos, or emunah and bitachon. Whether or not you agree or disagree with his “brand of judaism” you should still feel tzaar when jews are taken hostage and relief when they are released unharmed. (even if they are reform) I believe, from this interview. that this man represented our people well. His politics, congregation, religous level are between him and GD. The fact that this sentiment goes out on social media to the Umos Haolam is so damaging, you cannot imagine…
Why are you obsessed with the fact that he didnt thank hashem? What does it make a difference to you? Most non jews are more sympathetic to this situation than you. its a disgusting chillul hashem
No kidding. These guys don’t believe in Hashem. Duh.
Thank you for sharing the video.
You can see the guy is in shock.
“Few people in person and” the rest by Facebook I assume.
IF YOU CAN FOR ONE MINUTE STOP BEING ANTAGONIST AND SHOW YOUR HATE AND BE SYMPATHETIC FOR THIS GUY WHO OBVIOUSLY LOOKS VERY YOUNG and say “I love you. I am glad you are safe”.
I got this massage from a POST FROM LEADING RABBI. Frum Rabbi telling a story from a Rebbe in Haifa who’s Shul was next to a clothing store that was open on Shabbes.
After consulting with his Rebbe the rabbi went and told the Chiloni “Good Shabbes. I love you “. After 6 months the chiloni closed his shop on Shabbes…
Stop the Sinas Chinam.
Instead of seeing the ugly see the beauty of the Neshama.
No wonder why the Jews are still suffering. With hate like this we are back 2000 years.
Who needs Hitler? Who needs Hamas?
I Only love the Jew who wear velvet yamaka? Because I wear velvet and black hat? The rest are Goim? The Rest are Am Haaretz. The Rest are Shegatssim.
I Only love the Jew who wear Shtrimel?….
I Only love the Jew who wear knitted Kippas?…..
STOP THIS NONSENSE
EVEN IF ITS PRINTED ON YWN.
This is proof that their communities antiterrorism training was well worth the time and money.
Hes a self proclaimed Rabbi. Reform are Jews at heart. Observe nothing and believe in themselves. While Im awfully happy that G D RESCUED HIM, and am offended by his choice of words, cuz even a gentile wld thank G d, I wish all human beings well.
Id rather daven for him than be upset. Reform is the worst fringe of yidishkeit as he just proved it.