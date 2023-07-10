MIRACLE IN THE MAYHEM: Stony Point Shul Surrounded By Floodwaters But Suffers No Damage [VIDEOS]





The Monsey region was deluged with nearly a foot of rain on Sunday, as the area was battered with the amount of precipitation that normally takes a month or more to fall. The storm brought mayhem to the region, destroying dozens of vehicles, overloading dams, and burying roads under a sea of floodwaters.

The town of Stony Point was no exception to the chaos, with heavy rains and flash floods gushing through its streets, and a growing river slowly but surely making its way to Beit Hakneset Ohalei Yosef Yitzchak.

As a wall of raging water rose around the building, concerns grew that the shul would be terribly damaged, and perhaps worse, that those trapped inside would be consumed by the ferocious waters. Then, suddenly – inexplicably, miraculously – the water stopped rising.

Slowly, excruciatingly, but interminably, the waters began to recede. When the danger had passed, the miracle could be seen by all – the shul had not been damaged at all.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)