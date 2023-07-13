WHAT A JOKE: Secret Service Says It Can’t Figure Out Who Brought Cocaine Into White House





The Secret Service has wrapped up its investigation into the mysterious small bag of cocaine found at the White House, saying it was unable to pinpoint a suspect. Despite an exhaustive examination of visitor logs and surveillance footage of the West Wing, authorities have been unable to identify the individual responsible for leaving the illegal substance, according to reports.

One source told CNN that Secret Service officials meticulously combed through records of hundreds of individuals who entered the West Wing in the days leading up to the discovery, but their efforts failed to yield any solid leads on a potential suspect. Furthermore, investigators were unable to determine the exact date or time when the baggie was placed inside the West Wing cubby near the lower-level entrance where it was ultimately discovered.

The prevailing theory, according to the second source, points to one of the many visitors who entered the West Wing that weekend for tours and were required to deposit their phones in the cubbies. Unfortunately, the cubby area where the cocaine was found is not covered by surveillance cameras, making it challenging to ascertain the identity of the individual who left the bag behind. It is worth noting that the cubbies are situated near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing, where staff-led tours of the White House take place.

These cubbies serve as storage spaces for visitors’ phones and are also utilized by staff members who are not permitted to bring their phones into sensitive areas such as the SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), where classified materials are handled. The cubbies are located in close proximity to the Situation Room, which has remained unused for months due to ongoing renovations.

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed confidence that the Secret Service would thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the responsible party to justice.

The initial discovery of a powdery substance during routine rounds prompted a temporary evacuation as a precautionary measure.

The Secret Service briefed the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on the case, after which Republican Representative Tim Burchett expressed his astonishment, describing it as “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Y’all have all been to the White House. You give your Social Security number, you get, I mean, I’m sure they have facial identification and everything else, and to say that they don’t know who it is, to me, somebody should lose their job over this, a lot of people,” he said.

He added, “Somebody walks in the White House, the most secure building in the United States of America – in the world, actually – and can place something in a locker. What if it was a biological entity? What if it was something that had an emergent that would, you know, would mature over a few days and it could – you know, it’s just a lot of questions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)