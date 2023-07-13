ALERT: NY State Police Warns Travelers Heading Upstate Regarding Ongoing Road Closures





The New York State Police have reached out to YWn regarding the series of road closures in Rockland and Orange counties in response to recent flooding and extensive road damage caused by the severe weather conditions. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and avoid the affected areas until further notice.

Additionally, State Police officials are concerned about chaos on the roads on Friday due to the traffic that will be diverted onto the NY State Thruway, as parts of the palisades parkway remain closed.

As a result of the flooding and road damage, several prominent locations and roadways have been closed for public safety. Harriman State Park and Bear Mountain State Park, popular destinations for outdoor enthusiasts, are currently closed to visitors until further notice. Additionally, Bear Mountain Circle, Bear Mountain Bridge, Long Mountain Circle, the Palisades Interstate Parkway north of exit 14, and the William J. Moreau Popolopen Bridge have been temporarily shut down.

Travel along State Route 9W is also heavily impacted, with closures in both the north and southbound directions. State Route 9W south is closed from the Bear Mountain Circle through Stony Point, while the northern section of State Route 9W, north of State Route 293, is also inaccessible.

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the Department of Transportation, are closely monitoring the situation and working diligently to assess the extent of the damage. Regular updates regarding road closures and re-openings will be provided as the situation permits.

Please make sure you leave yourself extra time to avoid having an issue of getting stuck on a road for Shabbos.

