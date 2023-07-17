Dem Leadership Blasts Squad Member For Calling Israel A “Racist State”





House Democratic leadership issued a stern rebuke on Sunday dismissing the anti-Israel remarks made by Representative Pramila Jayapal, who serves as the chair of the congressional progressive caucus.

The controversial comments were made by Jayapal during her appearance at the Netroots Nation conference on Saturday. Claiming to speak from her experience as a participant in numerous demonstrations, Jayapal asserted, “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible.”

Following objections raised against her initial statements, Jayapal later clarified her position in a lengthy statement, indicating that she did not view Israel as a racist nation but rather disagreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “extreme right-wing government.”

However, a leaked draft statement from prominent supporters of Israel within the Democratic Party was circulated to the press on Sunday. The authors of the document openly promoted its contents, expressing deep concern over Representative Pramila Jayapal’s “unacceptable comments” about Israel, a historic and democratic ally. They acknowledged her retraction but emphasized their commitment to preventing anti-Zionist sentiments that foster anti-Semitism from influencing the Democratic Party.

Before the leaked statement could be officially released, House Democratic leaders preempted it with a statement of their own. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and Vice Chair Ted Lieu jointly stated, “Israel is not a racist state,” firmly rejecting the assertions made by Representative Jayapal.

They continued: “As a Jewish and Democratic nation, Israel was founded 75 years ago on the principle of complete equality of social and political rights for all of its citizens irrespective of religion, race or sex, as codified in its Declaration of Independence.

“America and Israel have a uniquely special relationship anchored in our shared democratic values and strategic interests. As House Democratic leaders, we strongly support Israel’s right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people. We are also firmly committed to a robust two-state solution where Israel and the Palestinian people can live side by side in peace and prosperity.

“Certainly, there are individual members of the current Israeli governing coalition with whom we strongly disagree. That is also the case with respect to some on the other side of the aisle who we serve with in the United States Congress.

“Government officials come and go. The special relationship between the United States and Israel will endure. We are determined to make sure support for Israel in the Congress remains strongly bipartisan.

“Our commitment to a safe and secure Israel as an invaluable partner, ally and beacon of democracy in the Middle East is ironclad. We look forward to welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States House of Representatives this week.”

