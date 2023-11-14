SHOCKING REVELATION: Arab Children As Young As TEN Participated In Simchas Torah Massacre [VIDEO]





In a horrifying revelation, Eran Smilansky, a 28-year-old potato farmer from Nir Oz, has recounted the chilling involvement of Gazan children in the brutal attacks on Israeli families during the Nir Oz massacre on October 7, a Free Beacon report reveals.

Survivors witnessed children, some as young as 10, and women from Gaza, assisting armed Hamas terrorists in looting and terrorizing the kibbutz. Smilansky, who defended his home for over six hours, expressed his shock at seeing children laughing and appearing calm while accompanying the terrorists who executed and abducted Israeli families.

The participation of Gazan children in the massacre is further substantiated by public domain evidence. A video of a 12-year-old Israeli boy’s abduction shows a Gazan boy of similar age with the kidnappers. Additionally, photographs taken by survivors show women and children from Gaza involved in the attack.

The extent of the carnage was not limited to the actions of armed terrorists. Eyal Barad, an engineer, witnessed a range of Gazans, including uniformed commandos and ordinary-looking individuals, participating in the attack. His speed camera captured images of Gazan boys and women using stolen bicycles, while his neighbor’s house was looted and burned.

Natali Yohanan, an English teacher, recounted the harrowing experience of a young Gazan woman taking over her house, engaging in looting, and even casually watching Netflix. Yohanan’s father and dog were among the casualties in the kibbutz.

The involvement of Gazan children in executing hostages was also reported by Raziel Tamil, a restaurant worker from Kiryat Ono, who fled the Nova music festival massacre. He witnessed children dressed in Hamas outfits being directed by commandos to execute hostages.

