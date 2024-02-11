Hillary Clinton: Joe Biden’s Age Is A “Legitimate Issue”

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, former First Lady Hillary Clinton addressed the ongoing debate surrounding President Biden’s age and mental acuity, calling it a “legitimate” campaign issue.

“I talked to people in the White House all the time, and you know, they know it’s an issue, but as I like to say, ‘look, it’s a legitimate issue,’” Clinton said. “It’s a legitimate issue for Trump who’s only three years younger, right? So it’s an issue.”

Clinton suggested that Biden should emphasize his extensive experience as a leader, both politically and personally. “I think Biden also should lean into the fact that he’s experienced and that experience is not just in the political arena,” she opined. “It’s like, the stuff of, you know, human experience, character, wisdom.”

A recent NBC News poll revealed that 76% of respondents expressed concerns about Biden’s mental fitness for a second term. The special counsel report on Biden’s handling of classified documents, released Thursday, raised further doubts about Biden’s cognitive abilities, stating that he “did not remember when he was vice president” and struggled to recall significant personal events, like when his son Beau died.

Despite the criticism, Biden vehemently defended himself during a press conference, shouting “My memory is fine!” However, even in that press conference, Biden make a notable gaffe by mistakenly referring to the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico.

